Vladimir Putin has claimed that the suspects were aiming for Ukraine. His close ally Alyaksandr Lukashenko has said that the terrorist suspects planned to escape to Belarus.

Jihadist organization Isis-K claimed responsibility for Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow shortly after the attack.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and many other Russian leaders, however, have repeatedly blamed the attack on Ukraine. Putin admitted on Monday that “radical Islamists” were behind the attack, but hinted at a “situated” attack by some other party.

Ukraine has denied the accusations, and they also raise doubts in Putin's inner circle. Four sources close to the Kremlin say for the news agency Bloombergthat there is no evidence of Ukraine's involvement in the attacks.

According to sources, almost no one from Russia's political or business elite believes in Ukraine's involvement. One according to the source, Putin was present at the meeting where it was stated that there are no connections with the Ukrainian administration.

Despite the lack of evidence, Putin has tried to convince Russians of Ukraine's involvement. It is estimated that he is trying to use the anger caused by the attack to gain wider support for the war of aggression in Ukraine.

Counterintelligence Head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov accused on Tuesday attack Britain and the United States in addition to the Islamists and Ukraine.

Russian security services expert Andrei Soldatov according to which the FSB knows that the claim is not true.

“The security service knows that [iskun] was done by Isis, but after Putin's comments, they had no other options than to follow orders and prove the involvement of Ukraine or Western countries,” he tells Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg's sources, Kremlin officials were upset that security forces were unable to prevent the attack. The United States warned Russia of the possibility of an attack already at the beginning of March, but Putin claimed that the warning was an attempt to destabilize Russian society.

According to sources, the failure may lead to changes in the leadership of the security services.

Early on Saturday morning, Russia said it had arrested four Tajik men suspected of the attack. Since then, more suspects have been arrested.

Putin has claimed that the suspects tried to flee to Ukraine after their actions and that a “window” had been prepared for the men to enter the country.

Putin's closest ally, leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko however, it seemed on Tuesday that Putin's theory was at least partly rejected. According to Lukashenka, the suspects had planned to escape to Belarus, but after noticing that the border controls had tightened, they had decided to leave for Ukraine.

“[Rajavalvonnan vuoksi] they would not have made it to Belarus. They figured it out. So they turned and headed towards the Ukrainian-Russian border,” Lukashenko told the Belarusian news agency Beltan by.

Crocuses According to the latest information, 139 people have died in the terrorist attack on the City Hall concert hall. According to the Russian state-owned news agency Tassi, the reported number of injured has also increased from more than 180 to 360.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatiana Golikova according to the number of injured has become more specific as people have recovered from their shock.

According to Russian health authorities, 92 injured are still in hospital, 63 have been discharged and more than 200 are receiving treatment at home.