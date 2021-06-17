Sergey Mironov, the Moscow restaurant commissioner, said that the city authorities had approved the business community’s proposal to suspend employees who refused to be vaccinated against coronavirus from work without paying salaries. TASS…

According to him, at a meeting with officials, a comment was received that an entrepreneur will not be punished if he does not allow an unvaccinated employee to work and does not pay him money.

The discussion was connected with the order issued on the eve of the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, on the compulsory vaccination of 60 percent of citizens working in certain areas. We are talking about trade, services, catering, housing and communal services, transport, education, health care.

The fine for non-compliance with the requirements will be up to 50 thousand for individual entrepreneurs and up to 300 thousand rubles for organizations. In case of repeated violations, the amount of the fine can reach up to a million rubles, and the suspension of work for three months is also provided.

Commenting on the meeting, Mironov did not rule out that zones may appear in restaurants where only vaccinated visitors can enter. However, this initiative is still planned as an experiment.

As of Thursday, June 17, four regions have introduced mandatory vaccination for some employees in Russia. After Moscow, the Moscow Region and the Kemerovo Region, this decision was made by the Sakhalin authorities.