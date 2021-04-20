The purpose of the entry of British warships into the Black Sea through the Bosphorus is to intimidate Russia, thus the West is trying to influence the political course of Moscow. This was announced on Tuesday, April 20, by a source from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Everything that is done around the entry of ships into the Black Sea is done with one goal – to increase pressure on our country so that we, in their hope, apparently“ understand ”something and behave as they expect of us, in some ways they showed more compliance. Perhaps they consider it possible for us to be frightened of something. Everything is aimed at this “, – the words of the specialist conveyed”RIA News“.

According to the source, Russia is counting on the common sense of those on whom compliance with the Montreux Convention depends.

The Montreux Convention on the Regime of the Black Sea Straits was adopted in 1936. The document preserves the freedom of passage through the straits for merchant ships of all countries. In addition, the convention determines the maximum number, mass and displacement of ships of non-Black Sea states, which can simultaneously be in the Black Sea.

On April 18, it became known that two ships of the British Navy in May will go to the Black Sea – a destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine frigate. The ships will detach from the Royal Navy’s carrier strike group in the Mediterranean and head for the Black Sea via the Bosphorus. According to The Times, in this way the British authorities intend to express support for Kiev and NATO allies against the backdrop of tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border.