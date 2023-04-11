Rakov: Moscow colleges will train about 2,000 specialists for Rostec in 2023

In 2023, Moscow colleges have tripled the enrollment for targeted training in specialties in the aircraft industry. Thus, 1,700 students will be able to get an education in this area with the assistance of the Rostec State Corporation and the Moscow government. This was announced by Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

According to her, the capital’s colleges provide the widest opportunities for mastering promising specialties. Already existing programs are constantly being improved and adjusted to the real needs of employers. The main focus is practical training, Rakova emphasized.

“From the first day, students are immersed in a professional environment, learning on modern equipment from high-class masters of their craft. As a result, full-fledged employees come to the employer, ready to immediately get involved in the work of real production. Our key task is to organize personnel support for the industry to solve the most important state tasks in the field of aircraft manufacturing,” the Vice Mayor said.

70% study time of aviation engineering students at the target places will be occupied by practice in real production

Rakova added that the Rostec State Corporation is one of the brightest examples of partnership between the capital’s education and employers. Last year, 463 students entered targeted training in the aircraft industry, this year there will be three times as many.

The content of the training programs has been updated to suit the needs of specific enterprises. Students will acquire skills in at least five professions, gain real-world experience in manufacturing, and become multi-skilled professionals.

The quality of training will be assessed through qualification exams according to the standards of the employer and an independent assessment of qualifications. In addition, it is planned to expand the scope of training of mentors who will help young professionals quickly settle into enterprises. If last year 54 people were trained, then in 2023 400 experienced specialists will be trained.

In addition, internships at factories will become available for college employees, which will allow teachers to get acquainted with the latest aircraft manufacturing technologies and update their knowledge, and colleges to make changes to curricula to meet the changing needs of employers.