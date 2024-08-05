Rakova: Moscow College’s Level of Training Confirmed by Major IT Companies

The largest IT companies have confirmed the level of training at Moscow College of Communications No. 54 named after P. M. Vostrukhin. Its graduates received certificates that provide an additional advantage in employment. This was reported by Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

“In modern Moscow colleges, we are preparing a new generation of specialists who can solve even the most complex problems in the workplace immediately after graduation,” the vice-mayor noted. “Practice begins in the first year and takes up more than 70 percent of the total training time.” According to her, together with employers, modern workshops, laboratories and training grounds are created for students, and the results of their training are also assessed.

Rakova added that the college students who received certificates from IT solution developers were tested throughout their graduating year at a special cyber testing ground created on the basis of Russian software products. “They demonstrated their knowledge of theory, practical skills in preventing, detecting and neutralizing computer attacks. The success of Moscow college graduates is the highest assessment of the work we have done,” the deputy mayor said.

The training of graduates of the Moscow college was assessed, in particular, by RED SOFT, Bazalt SPO, InfoWatch, InfoTeKS and the Astra Group.