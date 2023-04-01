Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Split

Moscow has codified a new foreign policy doctrine. The US and the West are declared the main enemy. Germany is considered an “unfriendly” country.

Moscow – Since Russia attacked neighboring Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in violation of international law, the tone against the West has also intensified. In a new foreign policy concept of the Russian Federation, the West and above all the USA are classified as an “existential” threat. That’s what it says in the decree signed by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Friday (March 31).

The decree replaces the foreign policy doctrine of 2016. “In response to the unfriendly actions of the West, Russia intends to defend its right to existence and free development by all available means,” reads point 14 of the decree.

Russia: New doctrine names US as main enemy of Moscow

At several points in the document, Russia declares the United States to be the main enemy. The strategic course of the “USA and its allies” is named as the main factor preventing coexistence between Russia and the European states. According to the paper, Moscow is convinced that the US wants to secure its “global dominance” by restricting the sovereignty of European states.

Russia and the West: Putin signs new foreign policy doctrine © IMAGO/Alexei Danichev

The lines, which seem conspiracy theory, culminate in the United States being described as “the source of the main risks for the international world and for a balanced, just and progressive development of mankind”. “The Russian Federation intends to prioritize eliminating (…) the dominance of the United States and other unfriendly countries in world politics,” the 42-page document said.

“Unfriendly” states: Germany on list with Ukraine, Poland and the USA

The threat to Russia “through the actions of unfriendly states” is of an existential nature, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov against the background of the new decree, according to the French news agency AFP. Moscow has repeatedly declared states “unfriendly” once they imposed sanctions on Russia. Including Germany.

Countries and territories declared “unfriendly” by Russia

Albania, Andorra, Australia

Belgium, Bulgaria, Estonia

Finland, France, Ireland

Italy, Latvia, Lithuania

Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands

Austria, Portugal, Romania

Sweden, Spain, Hungary, Cyprus

Bahamas, Denmark⁠, Greece⁠

Germany, Poland

Iceland, Japan, Canada

Croatia⁠, Liechtenstein, Federated States of Micronesia

Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand

North Macedonia, Norway, San Marino

Switzerland, Singapore, Slovakia⁠

Slovenia⁠, South Korea, Taiwan

Czech Republic⁠, Ukraine, Hungary, United Kingdom⁠

United States

Source: Tass

The decree states that the federation wants to expand its cooperation with Latin American and African countries. There are no countries from these two regions on the list of unfriendly states.

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Lukashenko: Third World War “looms on the horizon”

Vladimir Putin’s close ally, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, echoed the same sentiment in a speech on Friday (31 March). He said the bloodshed in Ukraine could only end if the US gave the go-ahead. Washington’s goal is to plunder every country’s resources, Russian state agency Tass quotes Lukashenko as saying.

He blamed the US for the Ukraine war and warned that “World War III with nuclear fires was already on the horizon,” as Tass writes. The Belarusian ruler also agreed to station “strategic” Russian nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory, AFP reports. (Lucas Maier)