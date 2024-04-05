This Friday, April 5, the Russian Army assured that its troops took control of the Vodyane village, in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, kyiv forces claimed responsibility for a drone attack against invading troops, which destroyed six Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft in the Rostov region.

Russia assures that it continues to advance in the capture of Ukrainian territories, more than two years after the beginning of its invasion.

This Friday, April 5, Moscow's Defense Ministry said it had seized control of the settlement of Vodyane, in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukrainian territory.

It would be the most recent advance by the invading troops since they took the nearby city of Avdiivkalast February, after months of fierce fighting against the local Army.

Besides, Russian troops would have entered the suburbs of Chasiv Yar, further north, near Bakhmuta Kremlin official told the Russian state news agency RIA.

While the Ukrainian military acknowledged that the situation on the battlefield near Chasiv Yar is tense, it denied Russian advances in the city.

kyiv's military is trying to defend itself and attack Moscow's forces, but continues to face a shortage of weapons, such as artillery ammunition and men, as a bill in the US Congress that includes an aid package for Ukraine for 60,000 million dollars remains stalled due to the resistance of Republicans, who demand migration policies on its border with Mexico from the Joe Biden Administration in return.

Precisely, in the last hours, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, highlighted that the fund that NATO is studying for Ukraine will help the attacked country to “stand firm” militarily, economically and democratically.

And the political-military alliance is evaluating measures to prepare both for the Republican blockade in Congress and for an eventual triumph of former president Donald Trump in the presidential elections on November 5.

Although Washington leads NATO, the controversial Republican leader is a strong detractor of the organization, as he showed during his term in office, between 2017 and 2021. And now, in the middle of the campaign with which he seeks to return to the White House, he has returned to attack the alliance, accusing several of its members of not paying their “fair” share in defense expenses.

kyiv maintains it destroyed six Russian planes; Moscow claims it shot down 53 Ukrainian drones

This Friday, the Ukrainian intelligence services assured that their troops carried out an attack with dozens of drones against a base of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Rostov region, bordering Ukraine.

“At least six military aircraft of the Russian Federation were destroyed and eight others suffered significant damage,” a source from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the local newspaper 'Ukrainska Pravda'.

The base, located near the city of Morozovsk, houses Su-24, Su-24M and Su-34 fighter-bombers, which Moscow uses to bomb Ukrainian Army positions and cities near the front, the same source added.

Over 40 drones targeted Morozovsk airfield in Rostov, a key base for Russia's Su-24 and Su-34 jets, used to terrorize Ukraine with gliding bombs. This is the way pic.twitter.com/WSQIgj4xyG — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 5, 2024



For its part, Moscow's Defense Ministry asserted that its military shot down 53 Ukrainian drones that targeted five Russian regions, 44 of them over the Rostov border.

Besides, The Russian Army acknowledged that Ukraine launched a drone attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plantin the south of the invaded country, which remains controlled by Kremlin soldiers.

However, Vladimir Putin's government assured that the attack “did not cause serious damage” nor did it affect the critical infrastructure of the place, according to the Russian state agency RIA.

“Recently, combat drones of the Ukrainian forces flew over the area of ​​​​the Zaporizhia NPP. In particular, arrivals were recorded today in the area of ​​​​the loading port and the nitrogen and oxygen station No. 2 of the Zaporizhia NPP” , indicated RIA.

The six reactors of that nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, now in the hands of Russia, are located near the front line of the war in Ukraine.

Although the reactors are not operating, the plant relies on external power to keep its nuclear material cold and avoid a catastrophic accident.

With Reuters and EFE