The Moscow City Court sentenced the associate professor of the department of the Moscow Aviation Institute Alexei Vorobyov to 20 years in a strict regime colony for treason. The associate professor was also fined 1 million rubles, reported on Friday, April 23, press service of the court…

“On April 22, the Moscow City Court found AG Vorobyov guilty of committing crimes under Art. 275, part 1 of Art. 30, part 3 of Art. 189, part 3 of Art. 30, part 3 of Art. 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and sentenced him to imprisonment for a term of 20 years, with serving the sentence in a penal colony with a fine of 1 million rubles and restriction of liberty for 1.5 years, ”the message says.

According to “RIA News”, the man was accused not only of treason, but also of attempted export from Russia of raw materials or materials that could be used to create weapons of mass destruction.

On April 13, the Lefortovo Court of Moscow arrested Valery Golubkin, suspected of high treason. It was indicated that the Russian is a candidate of technical sciences, as well as a professor at the Department of Theoretical and Applied Aerohydromechanics at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT).