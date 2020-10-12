The Moscow City Court recognized the arrest of rapper Elmin Guliyev (Elleya) in the case of an accident in the center of Moscow as legal. This was announced on Monday, October 12, by the Izvestia correspondent from the courtroom.

Guliyev took part in the debate via video link from the remand prison. He apologized for what he had done and asked to give him another chance, and also reiterated his willingness to help the victims.

The court arrested Guliyev on September 23. The rapper pleaded guilty and said that he was ready to compensate the victims with income from music. The defense asked to release the accused under house arrest, but the court refused this request.

Guliyev was previously convicted of robbery and was brought to administrative responsibility 49 times for violating traffic rules.

The accident occurred on the afternoon of September 21. Mercedes and Infiniti cars collided at the intersection of Ostozhenka Street and Pomerantseva Lane. As a result, Infiniti was thrown onto the sidewalk, a foreign car hit pedestrians.

According to preliminary data, Guliyev is guilty of the accident, driving at a red traffic light at an increased speed. A criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules of the road or the operation of vehicles, which, through negligence, caused serious harm to human health”).

Later, the accusation was reclassified to paragraph “a” of part 2 of the same article, since drugs were found in the rapper’s blood.

Four people were injured in the accident, three were hospitalized.