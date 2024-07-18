Fontanka: Moscow CEO fatally hits schoolgirl in Leningrad Region in Audi

The CEO of a private geological exploration company from Moscow, driving an Audi, fatally struck a 13-year-old schoolgirl in the Kirishi District of the Leningrad Region. This became known “Fontanka”.

According to the publication, the accident occurred the day before at the 60th kilometer of the Zuyevo-Novaya Ladoga road. At first it was announced that the foreign car was driven by a 63-year-old woman. However, it turned out that in fact a 62-year-old Moscow resident was in the car.

This year, the man has been held responsible for speeding seven times. They tried to resuscitate the schoolgirl who was hit by a car, but all attempts by doctors were unsuccessful.

Law enforcement officers have begun an investigation.

