GOpposite the Defense Ministry, a massive structure from Stalin’s time on the banks of the Moskva River, there was much talk of feelings on Monday. Goals to be pursued, dreams not to be forgotten, fear not to be had.

The Bloggers of Russia festival is held in Gorky Park in the heart of Moscow on Russia Day. Hedonism is trumps. Scantily clad young women and men in hip-hop attire storm the stage. Everyone praises the audience, the good vibes, the sunshine, the energy of the crowd and dance to their own pop songs. They sing about love and friendship, to rhythms that are popular in the West. Even children swing their hips.

The bloggers call themselves Sonja Sleepy, Walja Karnaval or Chabib and have an audience of millions among Russian young people. The platforms on which they grew, most notably Tiktok and Instagram, have lost prominence after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February last year due to restrictions in the country. For this, Telegram channels or profiles on VKontakte have gained. The Russian social network is also the main sponsor of the festival.

Moscow’s elite has little left to smile about

A moderator keeps urging the crowd to take selfies and spread the word using the hashtags “Blogger of Russia” and “Day of Russia”. He also gets the audience cheering for VKontakte, which he says helps “millions of people” express themselves. “What’s the mood like?” asks the moderator, and bloggers and audience only have one answer: great.



Cheers: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is in a good mood

In the war there is often talk of Russian bloggers – but the war bloggers who report on the invasion and related topics. “For the first year we are celebrating the day of Russia in new borders,” writes a particularly wide-ranging Telegram channel, “Rybar”, on Monday. What is meant are the four Ukrainian territories annexed in the autumn. Some of them must be defended, others conquered entirely, but always remember that “Russia’s borders do not end anywhere”. This is a quote from Vladimir Putin: With this statement six and a half years ago, the president made an elite group in Moscow laugh.







Today nobody in these circles laughs anymore, not about Russia’s borders and probably not much else either. Pictures coming out of the Kremlin on Monday show an elderly, serious audience. Because while the bloggers on the Moskva are trying to spread a zest for life, Putin is once again handing out awards, this time for the “hero of work”. Putin once again praises a “unity of our multinational people” represented by the “Day of Russia”.

There are hardly any traces of the war in Moscow

The national holiday dates back to June 12, 1990. At that time, the Congress of People’s Deputies of the Russian Soviet Republic declared the latter to be state sovereign – and thus brought the Soviet Union one step closer to its end. Actually, Putin laments this end. But like other holidays, the “Day of Russia” has long been celebrated in its spirit. The President speaks in the Kremlin of “heartbreaking feelings” that serve as a “reliable support for our heroes, the participants of the special military operation” in a “difficult time for Russia”.

But there are hardly any traces of the war on this side of the Kremlin in Moscow on these early summer days. In front of the Chekhov Hotel in the city center is a bright red VW Golf from the time when Putin was still a simple KGB agent, with a symbolic image of a warrior on the hood and a self-adhesive yellow Z on the rear window. The nostalgic vehicle remains the glaring exception. Posters advertise to enlist as a career soldier. But in an information van that the Ministry of Defense has parked in the Arbat pedestrian zone, two women are waiting in the semidarkness in vain for interested parties.