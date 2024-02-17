The anniversary banner of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), in honor of the 50th anniversary of the beginning of one of the largest construction projects in the Soviet Union, was handed over to new student groups in Moscow on February 17. Izvestia correspondent Kirill Vorobyov spoke about the construction of a road whose history leads straight into the future.

Half a century has passed since the first group of students was sent from the Yaroslavl station of the capital to BAM. This was a whole era of successful conquest of permafrost. The student detachments changed their dress uniforms to work uniforms and went to cut down trees in the deep forest, live in tents and save themselves with ditties. They will live in the hostel only in six months.

The first secretary of the district committee of Tynda, the capital of the BAM, Viktor Mukonin, said that he saw all Soviet culture and pop art at the construction site.

“I would hardly have seen, heard and communicated with such artists in such a short time. We are talking about culture. The Bolshoi Theater came to us, Joseph Davidovich Kobzon performed,” shared the first secretary of the Tyndinsky city committee of the All-Union Leninist Communist Youth Union (VLKSM) from 1983 to 1987.

The great construction project in the USSR was also visited by the American Dean Reed, who quickly became the idol of the crowd. The singer and film actor almost dedicated a hymn to the railway. His records sold millions of copies throughout communist countries.

Hundreds of thousands of students received professions, had weddings right at construction sites and built cities in Taiga. Ideally, the 4 thousand km long road was supposed to bring together all the peoples of the state. Today, the common heritage has passed into the hands of a new generation of BAM members. According to student Andrei Zaretsky, even beginners performed well at the construction site.

“Many people wanted to touch this story, to go specifically to BAM, to the eastern training ground of our country. We had a lot of first-year newcomers in our squad, but all the guys showed themselves well, were charged and ready to work,” he said.

The grandiose construction project, by modern standards, cost the Soviet Union 1 trillion rubles. Russian Railways stated that investments will make it possible to build the same mileage for BAM 2.0 over the next 10 years. General Director of Russian Railways OJSC Oleg Belozerov assured that construction does not stop.

“Taking into account new technologies, new locomotives, control systems, the volume of cargo transportation capacity will be three times greater than at the time when BAM was built. At the same time, construction does not stop,” he said.

Currently, the trend is towards the Asia-Pacific region. Thus, by 2035, the volume of transportation to the East should be 210 million tons, but a figure of 300 million cannot be ruled out. For this, “bottlenecks” are already being cleared in certain sections of the eastern polygon. This season, about 4 thousand people will go to the cities where BAM was born.

The Baikal-Amur Railway named after the Lenin Komsomol is a railway passing through Eastern Siberia and the Far East. The highway became one of the most expensive infrastructure projects in the history of the USSR. The purpose of its construction was to develop the natural resources of the areas through which it was laid.