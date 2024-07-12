Zakharova: Russia calls on Ukraine to stop pushing humanity towards catastrophe

Russia calls on Ukraine and Western countries to stop pushing humanity toward a planetary-scale catastrophe. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reports TASS.

“We call on the regime [Владимира] Zelensky and his Western mentors should come to their senses and stop pushing humanity towards a planetary-scale catastrophe with their irresponsible behavior,” the diplomat noted.