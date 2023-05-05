Relations between Russia and the United States are on the verge of an open armed conflict. This was announced on Thursday, May 4, by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

“We are working to keep relations with the United States from falling into the abyss of open armed conflict, we are already on the brink, on the edge of this abyss,” he said on air. Channel One.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister stressed that Moscow is ready to use literally all means to prevent encroachments on the security of the country, the president and the political leadership.

According to Ryabkov, contacts between Moscow and Washington are held as needed, including at a high level. However, he ruled out the possibility of unilateral concessions to the United States by Russia. He stated that dialogue between the two states is possible only if there is a balance of interests.

Earlier, on May 4, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that if the West continues to build up military power, military conflicts in the world will become inevitable. He also pointed out that Western countries are gradually losing positions in the economic and demographic spheres, remaining competitive only in terms of military power.

On April 25, Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the risks of a military confrontation between Moscow and Washington are steadily growing. He also noted that the most acute threat currently associated with the danger of nuclear escalation as a result of a military confrontation between the United States and Russia.

Yermakov called on the United States to take concrete steps to de-escalate and completely abandon the hostile line of undermining Russia’s security. He added that there is simply no alternative way to reverse the negative trend.

The day before, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the world was probably approaching a more dangerous line than during the Cold War. He explained this by the financial and economic aggression of the West, which destroys the benefits of globalization, when the United States and its allies abandon diplomacy and demand a showdown in the Ukrainian conflict on the battlefield.

The confrontation between the countries of the West and the Russian Federation has intensified against the backdrop of a special military operation (SVO) carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022 to protect the population of Donbass from constant attacks and oppression of the Kyiv regime.