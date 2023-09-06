An Internet fraudster received 5.6 million rubles from a Muscovite, allegedly for investment. It is reported by the GU MIA Russia in Moscow.

A man involved in the resale of expensive foreign cars met in an online game with a “colleague” who allegedly supplies auto parts from abroad in Russia. He offered a joint business and a double return on investment. As a result, the car seller transferred more than 5.6 million rubles to the fraudster in a year, realized that he was being deceived and contacted the police.

On suspicion of fraud on an especially large scale, a 26-year-old Moscow streamer was detained. He is under house arrest and proper behavior. He disposed of the money as he saw fit.

