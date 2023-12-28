The capital's bus station “Northern Gate” celebrates its fifth anniversary. In honor of the holiday, passengers are given gifts: everyone who names the code phrase receives a memorable souvenir these days.

Northern Gateway is popular among passengers: this year alone, about 17 thousand flights departed from here. According to the head of the development department, senior project manager of the passenger transportation development service Lyubov Savitskaya, the most popular destinations are Rzhev, Rybinsk, Nelidovo and St. Petersburg.

#Moscow #bus #station #Northern #Gate #years