This Sunday, on the last day of the year, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv, in northwest Ukraine, in revenge for the Ukrainian bombing this Saturday against the Russian city of Belgorod, which left at least 24 dead and more than a hundred injured.

“In response to this terrorist act, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked decision-making centers and military facilities in the city of Kharkiv,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

In a rocket attack, the “Kharkiv Palace” hotel complex was hit, where representatives of military intelligence and the armed forces of Ukraine were “liquidated who directly participated in the planning and execution of the terrorist attack against Belgorod,” according to the Russian military.

“There were up to 200 foreign mercenaries that they planned to use to launch terrorist incursions into Russian territory bordering Ukraine,” Defense said.

In kyiv, spokesman for the Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Andri Yusov, denied that the attack had hit military targets.

“The aggressor again attacked civilian and non-military targets. This is a constant practice of the Russian Federation and its terrorist missile attacks, which are specifically aimed at civilian and civilian infrastructure,” Yusov said in statements to the Ukrainska Pravda website.

(Also read: At least 14 dead and 108 injured in attack on the Russian city of Belgorod)

Damage to an apartment building after the night attack by Russian drones in Kharkov.

He added that all of Moscow's statements about casualties in the ranks of Ukrainian military intelligence are “sick fantasies of people who live in a parallel reality and wage a genocidal war against Ukraine, for which they will undoubtedly be punished.”

The governor of the Ukrainian region, Oleg Sinegoubov, for his part, assured that the rockets They hit a hotel, residential buildings, clinics and hospitals on Saturday night, injuring 28 people. Among them were two teenagers and a British man, a security adviser to a team of German journalists, according to Ukrainian authorities.

(Also: Russia fires more than 150 missiles and drones and causes 12 deaths in Ukraine)

The Ukrainian Air Force claimed that six Russian guided missiles had targeted Kharkiv. It also said it shot down 21 of the 49 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched against its territory by Russia. during the night and that pointed south and east.

With the attack on Belgorod on Saturday, the Ukrainian army responded to the massive bombings carried out the previous day by Russian forces against kyiv and other cities in Ukraine, the largest of the entire war, since Moscow used about 160 missiles and drones.

Although kyiv regularly carries out attacks on Russian territory, using drones, The Belgorod attack is the deadliest attack against civilians in Russia since the conflict began in February 2022.

Ukraine says it shot down 21 of 49 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched into the territory.

The massive bombings of Ukraine, which left at least 39 dead and 160 dead, and the attack on Belgorod They sparked two meetings in 24 hours of the UN Security Council, the first convened by kyiv and the second by Moscow.

At this Saturday's meeting, on behalf of the UN, Deputy Secretary of Departments of Political Affairs and Peace, Khaled Kiari, condemned “all attacks on cities, towns and villages in Ukraine and the Russian Federation,” and warned of “dangers of further escalation and spread of this war.”

This Sunday, during his New Year's speech, Vladimir Putin assured that

Russia will “never” back down.

(Keep reading: Young Colombian who served as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine died)

Last year, the Russian president gave a speech with a very martial tone, flanked by uniformed soldiers. This time he proclaimed that 2024 will be the year of the “family”, with the Kremlin in the background.

Although he did not explicitly mention Ukraine, he made several allusions to it, paying tribute to the soldiers, “heroes” and explaining that Russia had “firmly defended” its interests and security in 2023.

Putin took advantage of his New Year's greeting message to citizens to emphasize that there is no force capable of dividing Russians and stopping the country's development. “More than once we have shown that we are capable of solving the most complex tasks and that we will never go back, because there is no force capable of dividing us, of forgetting the memory and faith of our parents, of stopping our development,” said the head of the Kremlin.

EFE AND AFP