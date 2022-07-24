Two Americans killed in Donbass, bombs on Odessa

This week in the Donbass They were killed two Americans, a Canadian and a Swede fighting against Russian forces. This was revealed by Politico citing the commander of the battalion of foreign fighters to which the victims belonged, Ruslan Miroshnichenko. The two American citizens have been identified as Luc Lucishin and Brian Yangdied July 18 near the village of Grigoryevka together with Canadian Emile Antoine Roy-Syrua and Swede Edward Selander Patrignans. The four were part of the Ukrainian territorial defense “special operational forces” and their unit “was based near Seversk“.

The Russian missiles that hit the Odessa port yesterday destroyed Ukrainian military infrastructure. The spokeswoman for the ministry wrote on telegram Foreign Russian, Maria Zakharova. “Kalibr missiles destroyed the military infrastructure in the port of Odessawith a high-precision attack, “the spokesperson wrote.

