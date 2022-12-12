One of the houses affected by the latest wave of Russian attacks in the city of Kherson. / AFP

The city of Kherson woke up this Monday with air alert sirens. A Russian “massive” attack with up to 57 bombardments in a single day caused the death of at least two civilians and injured another five, according to preliminary information, although the authorities have not yet confirmed an exact number of victims, the governor said in his Telegram of the region, Yaroslav Yanushevich, who urged the population to take shelter in shelters.

“The peaceful settlements in the region were attacked with multiple launchers, artillery and mortars,” Yanushevich denounced. One of many projectiles fell in a residential area of ​​the city, hitting a house. Power supply lines were damaged, according to the Ukrinform news agency. The governor of the region assured that the bombings were focused on infrastructure facilities, private buildings and apartments.

Given the situation, the Government of Volodímir Zelenski has threatened more attacks against Russian territory. “We will hit where necessary, where we have to hit the enemy, because the enemy is there, from the border to Vladivostok,” warned the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov. And they will do it “without asking anyone’s permission.” “We do not intend to ask where and how we should annihilate the enemy.”

In this sense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dimitro Kuleba, rejected the “moral lessons” of the West on how to manage the war and the criticism of some leaders about launching offensives on Russian soil. Without confirming that Ukraine is behind the latest bombings on facilities in Russia, he criticized those who question whether or not they should target such targets. And it is that, he assured him, the attacked airfields housed combat fighters that not only fire at their infrastructures, but also kill their citizens.

Stop Putin with weapons



For this reason, Kuleba expressed that he does not understand how his Western partners, especially the United States, warn them that with this type of offensive they are “playing with fire.” “If a murderer came into your house and tried to kill you, but then one of your neighbors tells you ‘don’t play with fire, don’t provoke him’, then you would probably say that your neighbor has lost his mind,” stressed the Ukrainian minister, who He stressed that “the best way to stop Russia is, of course, with weapons.”

Meanwhile, the pro-Russian authorities that control Donetsk denounced today that the Kiev Army fired fifty 155-millimeter caliber artillery shells against various positions, as well as five ‘Grad’ missiles against the capital of the region.

To the northwest, in Lugansk, Ukrainian forces attacked a headquarters of the Wagner Group mercenaries in the town of Kadiivka. The authorities did not offer a balance of victims, but the governor of the region under Ukrainian control, Sergei Gaidai, published on Telegram that “everyone is being mobilized. The racists – as they call the invaders – have started again to recover bodies in the occupied territories.