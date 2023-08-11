This Friday, August 11, airstrikes were recorded in various locations in Ukraine, including kyiv, the capital, where a children’s hospital was hit. Meanwhile, the authorities are advancing the evacuation of civilians near the northeastern front line, in the Kharkiv region, given a growth in the activities and advances of the invading troops. The Kremlin, for its part, assured that its defenses shot down two drones that were heading to Moscow. In other news, Germany is studying the shipment of missiles to support the Army of the invaded country.

The siege of Russian troops on Ukrainian soil continues this Friday, August 11, where the local Armed Forces set off the anti-aircraft alarm throughout the country and reported bombings in nine regions, including Kiev, to which the capital of the same name belongs.

There, as stated through Telegram by the mayor of the nation’s capital, Vitali Klitschko, a children’s hospital suffered damage that was not specified. However, he reported that there are no fatalities or injuries.

The capital’s military administration stressed that the defense system responded satisfactorily to the attacks of the invading Army.

Overnight, Moscow launched attacks against nine regions. Zaporizhia, in southern Ukraine, was hardest hit, with 23 towns hit, leaving at least two civilians dead and 21 injured.

In addition, 51 buildings were destroyed. From the Russian Army they reported that they hit a camp of “foreign mercenaries”, as they usually describe men who join the ranks of the Army of the invaded country.

Official figures confirm four people dead and 41 injured throughout the country due to Russian bombing, so far this Friday.

Among the fatalities is an eight-year-old boy, who died after a Russian attack against a residential area in Ivano-Frankivsk, in the west of the country, and located hundreds of kilometers from where the fighting is taking place. However, in 18 months of war, airstrikes from Moscow have hit the entire Ukrainian territory.

Among the affected sites is also the Reikartz hotel, used by United Nations personnel, near the banks of the Dnipro river.

A view shows a site of a Russian missile attack, in the midst of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhia © Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

The latest Russian bombings have come as Moscow stepped up activity on the front lines and “improved” its position in the northeast, the Kremlin says.

“In the direction of Kupyansk, the assault units of the ‘Western’ battle groups continued their offensive operations on a broad front and improved the tactical situation,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The advances mentioned by Russia coincide with the dozens of towns in Kharkiv that are being evacuated. At the direction of the Ukrainian government, hundreds of civilians leave a region that was recaptured by kyiv in the counterattack last September. But since then, Russian troops have insisted on reoccupying it.

“Given the difficult security situation and the increasing amount of shelling by Russian terrorist forces on the Kupyansk community, they have an opportunity to evacuate to a safer place,” the city administration told residents.

Russia claims it shot down two drones headed for Moscow

The Russian military authorities reported that two unmanned vehicles that were flying over the capital were shot down by the anti-aircraft defensive system.

The TASS news agency, citing the governor of the Kursk region, reported that two Ukrainian drones were destroyed during the early hours of Friday.

“The drone was neutralized by electronic warfare and crashed in a wooded area west of Moscow,” the Moscow mayor said.

Over the past few weeks, drone advances against Moscow have intensified and Russian accusations target Ukraine, though no significant damage has been done.

Germany studies sending missiles to Ukraine

The media ‘Der Spiegel’ published that the German government is considering whether to approve the authorization to provide Kiev with Federal Army units, as long as their range is not sufficient to attack Russian territory.

According to the weekly, the Government and the manufacturers are studying the possibility of reprogramming the range capacity of the missiles, which is more than 500 kilometers, can hit targets aimed precisely, and its low flight makes it difficult to detect for defensive radars. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would only approve the shipment if the change is feasible, Spiegel notes.

“After the integration of the system with Ukrainian combat aircraft, which technically should not represent a major obstacle, Germany could make the Taurus available to Ukraine as a long-range weapon,” he adds.