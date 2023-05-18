The invasion of Ukraine unleashed by President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 resulted in a Western response to several rounds of sanctions, a growing campaign of military aid to Kiev, and expulsions of Russian diplomats from countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. and those that are part of the European Union.

The Kremlin’s reply to this latest measure was also to deport employees of foreign embassies and consulates. In the case of Spain, on April 5, 2022, 27 Russian diplomats and employees were expelled, which meant the deportation, on May 18 of last year, of the same number of diplomats and workers from the Spanish Embassy in Moscow and from the consulates in the Russian capital and in Saint Petersburg.

Related News



The measure affected several key departments of the Spanish Embassy such as Culture, Tourism or the spokesperson, among others, which were left without heads. It was the most massive deportation of Spanish diplomats and legation personnel since the reestablishment of diplomatic relations in 1977.

Due to the serious deterioration suffered by relations between Madrid and Moscow, Embassy sources acknowledge that tourism has been considerably reduced. Trips to Russia hardly occur, the main Spanish companies and large investors have left the country and there remains a “residual” presence of small businessmen in the automotive and food packaging sectors.

“verbal notes”



The dialogue with the Russian authorities is exclusively “technical” in nature and is carried out through “verbal notes”, not even through telephone contacts. What seems to work really well is the work of the consulates, the one in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, especially with regard to the issuance of visas, which continue to be granted to Russian citizens for family reasons, for studies or tourism, and for attention to Spanish people.

very poor relationship There are hardly any trips to the country for tourism and the presence of businessmen has become “residual”

But the fundamental problem resides in the fact that Moscow not only does not allow the expelled diplomats to be replaced, but also does not authorize the replacement of the posts of those who were not deported but need to be replaced by the regulation rotation. Such has been the case of Alicia Varela, the head of the Economic and Commercial Office, who held her position until finishing her mission in the Russian capital, last summer, and being appointed by the Government of Spain as general director of International Trade and Investments. . However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has not yet given her substitute a visa to be able to move to the Moscow city and carry out her duties.