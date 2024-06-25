The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “Counter restrictions have been imposed on receiving broadcasts by media outlets belonging to European Union member states on Russian territory.” It published a list of media outlets concerned with the procedure, holding Brussels responsible in this context.

The list published by the ministry includes German media outlets, including “Der Spiegel,” Spanish media outlets, such as “El Mundo” and “El Pais,” and the Italian channel “Rai” (RAI), in addition to other French media outlets, such as “Le Monde” and “Liberation” newspapers, and the “LCI” and “C News” channels.

The 27 member states of the European Union agreed in mid-May to impose sanctions on Russian media outlets, namely Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiykaya Gazeta, on charges of spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda.

The State Department said the ban would prevent people inside Russia from accessing online media websites and broadcast materials, without providing further details.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova called the ban “ridiculous revenge.”

“No, Russian-funded propaganda outlets to spread disinformation as part of Russian military doctrine are not the same as independent media,” she wrote on X.

For its part, Italy, after the official Rai network was included on the list, condemned this step and described it as “unjustified.”

The United States considered that the Russian decision constitutes “new evidence of the Russian government’s suppression of the press because it fears that its people will reveal the truth about its actions,” according to a statement made by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller to reporters in Washington.

Russia said it would reconsider the restrictions if sanctions on Russian media were lifted.

The sanctions imposed by the European Union include “a ban on Russian financing of media outlets, non-governmental organizations and political parties in the European Union,” as announced by European Commissioner for Values ​​and Transparency Vera Jourova.

In response, Moscow threatened retaliation against the European Union, with which it has poor relations, over the conflict in Ukraine. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pledged to take “extremely painful” measures.

More than two years ago, the European Union banned many Russian or pro-Russian media outlets in Europe, including Russia Today (Russia Today), accusing Moscow of using these media outlets with the aim of “spreading its propaganda and carrying out disinformation campaigns.”