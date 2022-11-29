During the IV Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum, a potential assessment of the trade turnover between the countries over the outgoing year was made. “According to the results of 2021, China took first place in the list of Russia’s trading partners. If the pace continues this year, the trade turnover could reach a record high of $180-190 billion,” Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said during his speech. How the process of reorientation to the East is proceeding, how much the role of the yuan will grow in relations between countries, and what other markets are promising for Russia – in the material of Izvestia.

The forecast is justified

In early November, the General Administration of Customs of China reported that in the first ten months of 2022, the trade turnover between Russia and China amounted to $153.938 billion (+33% compared to the same period in 2021) leads statistics data head of the department of macroeconomic analysis FG “Finam” Olga Belenkaya.

– Exports to Russia from China increased over this period by 12.8%, and imports – by 49.9%. Based on this, the estimate for reaching $180-190 billion in trade by the end of the year looks achievable. This year, Russia has sharply reduced trade with Western countries, reorienting itself to the South and East. In addition to China, this is most noticeable with India, Turkey (in nine months, the trade turnover has almost doubled), the EAEU countries, she concludes.

unplowed field

Often in relations between the two countries there were situations when representatives of the authorities and business circles of China said and said one thing, but did the opposite, but this, fortunately, is not the case, said Yulia Makarenko, deputy director of the Banking Development Institute.

— The trade turnover in 2021 reached a record $146.88 billion, which is 35.8% higher than the previous 2020. With figures of $190 billion, growth will be about 30% on an annualized basis. That is, growth for two years in a row – by a third annually. These are very high rates. Thus, the announced reorientation is obvious.

The expert notes that trade relations between China and the United States are larger.

– The trade turnover between these countries in 2021 amounted to more than $755 billion. But relations are deteriorating amid mutual criticism and the geopolitical situation. Growth in the first seven months amounted to 9.5%, that is, the growth rate is inferior to the Russian-Chinese, and there is a tendency to reduce the dynamics. But cooperation between Russia and China is very promising, – says the interlocutor of the publication.

According to her, China is not the only promising market.

— So, for several years in a row, the buildup of relations with the countries of the Middle East has been widely discussed (in particular, this was announced by the RDIF): Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and so on. As for, for example, the UAE, Russian companies are now massively opening branches there, adapting to new market realities, Yulia Makarenko sums up.

New relationship

Trade turnover between Russia and China is growing rapidly, agrees Alexander Abramov, head of the laboratory for the analysis of institutions and financial markets at the Institute of Applied Economic Research of the RANEPA.

This positive development means that Russia is gradually finding ways to adjust to the sanctions. But here I would point out a problem: exports from Russia are growing faster. And this, as a rule, is oil and other raw materials. For 10 months of 2022, exports to China amounted to $94 billion, while imports from China amounted to $60 billion. I would like imports to grow faster and build closer direct interaction between our countries. Now many Chinese goods enter the Russian economy in the form of re-export through third countries.

From the speaker’s point of view, the peculiarities of the Russian economy in 2022 caused an increase in trade with friendly countries: Armenia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan.

“To a large extent, this happened due to the fact that these countries act as partners that ensure the re-export of products from different countries of the world,” he continues. – Besides, Russia is very actively building relations with Iran and Turkey. We see many advances in the reorientation of our trade. I won’t say that all the problems have been solved, but in any case, the successful building of relations with these countries is very important.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the yuan has become one of the most traded currencies on the Moscow Exchange.

– The turnover of transactions with the yuan is comparable to the turnover of transactions with the euro. For Russian investors, the yuan is becoming a familiar currency. But it seems to me that it is a little early to talk about the popularity of the yuan among domestic investors, because the yuan is mostly attracted to investors as a way to protect against potential volatility of the ruble. At the same time, domestic investors and individuals, organizations do not always understand where the yuan can be used. As long as the population does not travel to China en masse and there are some restrictions in trade relations with Chinese companies, the demand for the yuan remains moderate. Therefore, it would be premature to say that the yuan has become an alternative to the dollar or the euro today,” says Alexander Abramov.

New market for new countries

The economy must work: the EU’s loss of trade turnover with Russia leads to an increase in the share of trade turnover with China the executive director of the capital market department of IC “IVA Partners” Artem Tuzov is sure.

China is known to be the “factory of the world” and most of the goods sold by European suppliers were made in China. In this regard, going directly to the manufacturer was only a matter of time.

According to the expert, 2/3 of the world willingly cooperate with the Russian Federation in the purchase of resources and in the supply of goods.

– Globalization has led to the fact that manufacturers often do not have new markets to which they could supply their products – and here a market for 150 million people has been vacated. The process of reorientation to other markets is in full swing.

Infrastructure is not keeping up

Judging by the published data, the trade turnover between Russia and China has really grown and promises to become a record one, believes Nikolai Kulbaka, Ph.D.

– For two years in a row, the trade turnover between our countries grew by about 35% per year. These are very good indicators. The problem of growing trade with China rests on the impossibility of expanding the transport corridor from the Far East in the medium term. This requires huge investments in the railway infrastructure and several years for its reconstruction. Under these conditions, Iran (through the Caspian Sea) and Turkey (through the Black Sea) can be Russia’s promising trading partners. Kazakhstan has an economic structure similar to Russia’s, and therefore will not be able to provide an influx of goods that are of interest to Russia.

Another problem in Russia’s trade, the expert notes, will be restrictions on transactions in the main world currencies – the dollar and the euro.

– The overwhelming volume of world trade transactions takes place in these currencies. The yuan does not yet have a serious financial history, besides, the yuan exchange rate is not determined by the market, but is controlled by China in its own interests, – sums up the interlocutor of Izvestia.

Interpenetration of currencies

Now the CNY/RUB pair is trading near the 8.44 mark, which roughly corresponds to the levels of the previous week, comments FG Finam analyst Alexander Potavin.

— The yuan trading turnover on the Moscow Exchange stopped growing in November and even slightly decreased relative to the October average. According to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as of November 1, foreign currency savings of Russians in banks have updated the minimum level of a decade ago. Now the balances of savings on accounts and deposits in foreign currency have fallen below $60 billion. We can say that the Russians are reducing investments in dollars and euros. But it is important that at the same time there is a tendency for the growth of investments in Chinese yuan. Apparently, it will continue in the coming months.

According to the analyst, Russian banks continue to actively open new products in yuan for individuals.

– Large banks have opened lines of deposits in Chinese currency for the population and businesses. Earlier, Kommersant conducted an analysis of 50 large Russian credit institutions (not counting those that fell under blocking sanctions) and found that almost the vast majority of Russian banks have correspondent accounts in yuan, half in tenge. By the beginning of autumn, almost 90% of Russian banks had accounts in Chinese yuan, and only 63% in dollars. This allows entrepreneurs to more actively use the yuan in foreign trade operations.