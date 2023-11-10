More than 450 brands from Russia and other countries will take part in the first Moscow Beauty Week, which will be held in the Manege Central Exhibition Hall from December 9 to 12. Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalya Sergunina spoke about this.

“Visitors to the international exhibition and conference will be able to get acquainted with new products in the industry, purchase their favorite products and test services. The business program will include 50 thematic sessions with the participation of more than 100 experts,” Sergunina noted.

Manufacturers of cosmetics, perfumes and healthy food products from Russia, Turkey, China, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other friendly countries will present their products at Beauty Week.

The exhibition area of ​​6 thousand square meters will be divided into four zones. The first will house stands with cosmetics, perfumes and hair care products. The second will house stylists and makeup artists, nail services, massage and spa specialists. Visitors will be able to consult on issues of interest and test the work of the masters.

The “Health” zone will feature products for a healthy diet, vitamins, masks and exercise equipment. And at the “Show Lecture Hall” site, Russian and foreign experts will conduct master classes.

The organizers also planned activities for children.

Applications from entrepreneurs to participate in the exhibition are accepted on the Moscow Beauty Week platform.