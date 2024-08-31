Moscow (Union)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed that Russia supports Azerbaijan’s application for membership in the BRICS group, saying: Azerbaijan is a strong candidate, and there is no doubt that Azerbaijan’s membership will add additional dynamism to the organization. Last week, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced that it had submitted an official application to join the BRICS group, which represents 45 percent of the world’s population and includes Arab countries and global economies. Azerbaijan has expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with BRICS, while a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that Moscow supports this aspiration of Azerbaijan.

The BRICS group includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia and Iran. The BRICS group now represents 45 percent of the world’s population. Russia has chaired the BRICS group since January 1, 2024, coinciding with the group’s historic expansion. The Russian city of Kazan is scheduled to host the group’s summit from October 22 to 24.