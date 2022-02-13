The Department of Housing and Communal Services of the city of Moscow will check the validity of the charges issued by private management companies in the Koptevo area. About it reported on the official website of the mayor of the capital.

It is noted that earlier there were reports of increased charges for heating in the Koptevo district – some private management companies sent payments to residents, in which the amount for heating doubled or more.

“In accordance with the requirements of federal legislation, heating payments are being adjusted. These documents establish the principle of payment for current heat consumption in a particular month in the amount of 1/12 of last year’s volume,” the report says.

The department also reported that at the end of the year, the cost is being adjusted to the actual volume of thermal energy supplied to the residential building.