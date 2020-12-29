Entertainment establishments in Moscow on December 31 will work until 23:00, said the head of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services Alexei Nemeryuk. Writes about this “Evening Moscow“.

He added that restaurants from December 31 to January 15 will operate on the same schedule. “If this is a specific site, then there are already several other requirements and, without fail, the number of visitors is no more than 25 percent of the capacity of the hall,” Nemeryuk explained on the Russia-24 TV channel.

In addition, the Moscow authorities allowed residents and guests of the capital to walk around the city on New Year’s Eve. At the same time, mass events, concerts and festivals will not be held.

On November 10, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin banned Moscow cafes and bars from working at night. In catering establishments (restaurants, cafes, bars), nightclubs and karaoke in Moscow, it is prohibited to serve visitors at night – from 23:00 to 6:00. The new requirements will come into force on November 13, 2020 and will be valid for two months – until January 15, 2021.

