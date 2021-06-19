In an unfavorable epidemiological situation, revaccination is necessary six months after the first vaccination. Told about it TASS Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development.

Recurrence rates have doubled in the past two weeks, according to a single digital platform. The reason for this may be that many have been ill for a long time, their defenses have weakened. Also, experts record the spread of an Indian, more aggressive, strain that requires a higher level of antibodies for protection. Rakova explained that it is recommended to temporarily postpone the vaccination “in case of acute infectious diseases, exacerbation of serious chronic diseases, in life-threatening and emergency conditions,” and there are no medical contraindications for vaccination in the presence of antibodies.

The deputy mayor added that the spread of the Indian strain and the incidence of coronavirus in the city are growing, so doctors recommend vaccinating without regard to the level of antibodies. Rakova stressed that the issue of re-vaccination is becoming urgent, especially for those who were vaccinated in autumn or winter. This issue was discussed at the federal level with a statement about the importance of revaccination in an unfavorable epidemiological situation six months after the first vaccination. “In the near future we will open such an opportunity at our vaccination points and will re-admit people for vaccination,” concluded the Moscow Deputy Mayor.

Earlier it became known that in Moscow the rules for the provision of routine medical care have changed due to the coronavirus – now in the capital’s hospitals it will be provided only to patients vaccinated against coronavirus infection. The exception will be patients with oncology and blood diseases, according to the website of the Moscow Department of Health.