City economy of Moscow: network gas is not the cause of poisoning in a residential building

Network gas is not the cause of poisoning in an apartment building in the southeast of the capital. This version was excluded by the Moscow Municipal Economy Complex in its Telegram-channel.

According to the agency, specialists from JSC Mosgaz and fire and rescue units are now working in the house on 40 Let Oktyabrya Street. According to preliminary data, 20 people were rescued, the causes of the incident are being established.

“All entrances of the house are checked with a gas analyzer, samples are taken. Tactical ventilation of entrances is being carried out. – said in the message of the city authorities.

On August 14, three residents of a building in the south-east of Moscow and several doctors were poisoned by an unknown substance. The paramedics who arrived at the scene also felt unwell.