Secret patients will not be sent to Moscow hospitals to check the work of the medical staff, the Moscow Department of Health reported on Sunday, May 2.

Information that secret patients will allegedly be sent to the capital’s hospitals to check the quality of the medical services provided appeared earlier on the Internet.

“The department does not send any“ secret patients ”to hospitals,” the Department of Health said.

The representative of the Department of Health emphasized that measures to check the work of medical organizations in Moscow are organized by the medical inspection and line control, and are also implemented strictly in accordance with the established procedure. TASS…

On January 1, 2021, a program for the modernization of primary health care was launched in Russia, the task of which was to restore the infrastructure that would provide the citizens of the country with the in-demand and close assistance at a qualitatively different level.

As noted by the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova, in 2021 it is planned to allocate 100 billion rubles for these purposes, the modernization process will affect more than 3 thousand medical institutions.