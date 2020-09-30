Moscow authorities have explained the introduction of a 16-day vacation for students in Moscow schools, reports TASS with reference to the deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova.

She noted that after the start of the school year, an increase in the incidence of coronavirus was recorded among children. The decision to take a long vacation was made to minimize the risks for schoolchildren and their older relatives. “Of course, we cannot restrict children from going to cafes, but the holidays will reduce the number of contacts anyway,” Rakova said.

Students will continue to receive free meals during the holidays, she said. Food packages are available at school.

Kindergartens will work according to the usual schedule in compliance with safety measures.

On September 29, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced an increase in the duration of the fall school holidays this year. Instead of one week, they will last two – from 5 to 18 October. Also, additional education institutions and children’s leisure organizations run by the Moscow government will stop working for two weeks.