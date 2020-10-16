The city authorities have clarified the new operating procedures for schools starting from October 19. This was announced on Friday, October 16, by the capital’s operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that from October 19, pupils of grades 1-5 will be able to return to full-time education, while the rest will continue their studies from home. “Students of the sixth – 11th grades are more successful in adapting to the distance learning format. It’s harder for the younger ones. In addition, younger students must be supervised at home. This is often impossible, since the parents are at work at this time, ”the headquarters said.

If a teacher in an elementary school went to sick leave, and the replacement does not suit the parents, then the whole class can go to distance learning: “In this case, they will be able to continue their education with their former teacher, but in a distance format.”

It is also emphasized that training will continue taking into account additional security measures: at the entrance to educational institutions and throughout the day, the temperature will be measured with non-contact thermometers, and sanitizers will be installed in the corridors and at the entrances to the premises. Pupils and employees with signs of SARS will not be admitted to the school, the headquarters said.

Speaking about preferential meals, the headquarters said that students who are among the beneficiaries (large families, needy, disabled children and others) will be given food packages during distance learning: “.

The mayor’s office also recalled that the transport cards of schoolchildren in grades 1-5 will be unlocked, while the reduced fare for high school students will continue to be suspended.

Private educational institutions were also encouraged to make decisions similar to those in public schools.

