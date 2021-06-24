The presence of a high level of antibodies (immunoglobulin G) is not a contraindication for vaccination against coronavirus. This was explained by the operational headquarters of Moscow, reports RIA News…

Related materials

“The list of medical contraindications for vaccination does not include the presence of antibodies,” the message says.

They added that currently there is no single method for measuring the level of antibodies, which are sufficient to form immunity. There is also no assessment of the effectiveness and speed of adaptation of antibodies to mutating strains of the virus.

The headquarters noted that they do not recommend Muscovites to undergo an antibody test before vaccination, and that this is not mandatory. They added that before vaccination, the doctor conducts a standard examination of the patient and special examinations are not required.

The message specifies that those who have been vaccinated or have a certificate with antibodies still need to work in masks and gloves.

On June 16, the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, obliged to vaccinate 60 percent of the working population of the capital. The situation in the city is regarded as unfavorable, therefore it is necessary to ensure mandatory vaccination of workers in the field of trade and services, including beauty salons, dry cleaners, catering establishments, transport and taxis, education, leisure and entertainment establishments.