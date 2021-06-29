The Moscow authorities appealed to the residents of the capital who have contraindications for vaccination. According to the head of the department of trade and services of the Moscow mayor’s office, Alexei Nemeryuk, this category of the population should limit contacts. His words are quoted by RBC.

“Those who have a medical outlet, of course, better take care of themselves, avoid a large crowd of people as much as possible and constantly wear a mask, disinfect their hands and try to limit themselves from a large number of contacts,” Nemeryuk said.

Earlier, the head of the department for the development of medicine at BestDoctor, Yulia Tkachenko, said that the world community has not established strict contraindications for vaccination against coronavirus. The doctor added that it is possible to obtain a medical withdrawal from vaccination in the presence of an acute illness: with acute respiratory viral infections or exacerbation of a chronic disease, for example. At the same time, oncology, hematology, autoimmune diseases, diabetes mellitus, HIV infections are not strict contraindications to vaccination.