The head of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services, Alexei Nemeryuk, allowed the introduction of the QR code system in new areas, in addition to the catering sector. It is reported by RIA News…

“Transport and shops, maybe not quite soon, but we have ideas of which industries can join this program,” Nemeryuk said.

Apart from this, two sources RBK the Moscow mayor’s office told reporters that Moscow plans to introduce QR codes in theaters and cinemas. They added that the measures will be “rolling” and in a couple of months may affect transport. There is still no exact decision on this matter.

On June 28, a system of QR codes began operating in Moscow, which must be presented at the entrance to catering establishments and at public events. The headquarters of the capital explained that three categories of citizens can get such a code on the portal of public services. The first category is vaccinated residents. The second includes those who have recovered from COVID-19, in whom no more than six months have passed since the date of recovery, that is, 180 days (according to the official register of those who have recovered). The third category is citizens who have a negative PCR test result with a shelf life of no more than three days.

