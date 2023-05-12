Mosgosstroynadzor: Moscow authorities allowed to build a new skyscraper in Moscow City

The authorities of the Russian capital issued a permit for the construction of a new skyscraper in the Moscow City business center. The project was named “Dau House” in honor of the Soviet physicist and Nobel Prize winner Lev Landau. This is reported RBC with reference to Mosgosstroynadzor.

A residential skyscraper will be built by the third quarter of 2027 in the 1st Krasnogvardeisky passage near Presnenskaya embankment and the Garden Ring. The tower will house about 700 apartments, it will reach a height of 85 floors. The design is being developed by the architectural bureau SPIC.

In addition to housing, the skyscraper will also have a four-level parking lot and the necessary infrastructure, including a children’s leisure center, offices, coffee shops, shopping areas, and a garden, a yoga area and a sports ground in the courtyard.

Earlier, NF Group found out that from January to March 2023, the volume of supply of apartments in the residential skyscrapers of the Moscow City business center decreased. According to the results of the first quarter of this year, the volume of apartments offered for sale decreased by 27 percent compared to the same period in 2022.