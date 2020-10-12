The green water flowing into the Moskva River could have been dyed. On October 12, Anton Kulbachevsky, head of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, told reporters about this.

“According to the most important version, the most understandable, there is home ownership here <...> some work was carried out on the roof, or the heating systems were pressurized, in such cases a water-based dye based on mineral components is used to see if there are leaks somewhere <...> In the middle of the day it was raining, and together with the precipitation, the colored liquid got into the collector, after which it went directly into the Moskva River, “he says.RIA News“.

Kulbachevsky said that at the moment, a plug has been installed at the place where the colored water enters the river. The task force is in the household to establish the final cause of the incident. The results of water studies will be announced on October 13.

The head of the department stressed that no damage was done to the Moskva River, and the fact that green water is not toxic “can be seen with the naked eye.” Administrative proceedings were instituted. If it is proven that the water body has been damaged, then the homeowners will be fined.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that an unknown green liquid allegedly got into the river from the sewer. The employees of Mosvodostok were sent to the place. The Moscow prosecutor’s office initiated a check on this fact.