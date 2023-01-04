Amid the controversy in Russia over the attack in Makiivka, Ukraine, the deadliest that Moscow has recognized against its troops since the start of the war, the Kremlin Ministry of Defense blamed the events on the massive use of mobile phones by of his soldiers. In Moscow they ask for sanctions for the high military commands and the Government admits 89 deaths in the assault. However, kyiv points to around 400 deceased Russians.

Criticism in Russia for the management of the war in Ukraine is growing and the Government of Vladimir Putin is trying to stop the claims.

After days of demanding accountability for the New Year’s weekend assault that left at least 89 Russian soldiers dead, Moscow admitted, the Russian Defense Ministry blamed the assault on the massive use of mobile phones by its military.

“This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the location of the soldiers for a missile attack,” said a statement issued on Wednesday, January 4.

But the Kremlin’s version raises the anger of Russian nationalists who support the conflict against the neighboring nation and who are demanding sanctions among their country’s military high command for what happened.

While Russia has blocked any direct opposition to the war, imposing severe bans on the media, it has given relative free rein to pro-invasion nationalist bloggers, many with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. social media.

Semyon Pegov, a war correspondent awarded the so-called ‘Order of Courage’ by Putin, responded that pointing fingers at troops using mobile phones “seems like an outright attempt to smear guilt.” There were other ways kyiv forces could have seen the base that came under attack in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, he said.

Workers remove rubble from a destroyed building, which was allegedly a vocational school used as a barracks by Russian soldiers, in the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Makiivka, after an attack on the site in again will leave at least 89 Russian soldiers dead. In Donetsk province, Ukraine, on January 4, 2023. © Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

The pronouncements come hours after the Russian Defense portfolio increased the number of uniformed dead to 89, after placing it at 63. However, the kyiv Army estimates the number of Russian casualties in that missile attack at around 400.

The events occurred, according to the kyiv version, against a building that functioned as a school before the invasion and was later occupied by Kremlin troops as a barracks.

In Russia, most of the claims on social media are directed at the commanders in charge of what they call a “special military operation” to “denazify” Ukraine, rather than President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the war and has not commented. publicly about that assault, considered the deadliest that the Kremlin has acknowledged during the conflict that began on February 24, 2022.

UK attributes assault to ‘non-professional Russian practices’

Britain’s Defense Ministry, whose intelligence agencies monitor military actions on the ground, said “unprofessional Russian practices” contributed to the high death toll.

“Given the extent of the damage, there is a realistic possibility that ammunition was being stored near the troop accommodation, which detonated during the attack and created secondary explosions,” the British portfolio said.

A satellite image shows a general view of buildings, including a school that Russian troops used as a barracks, before they were attacked, in the occupied city of Makiivka, in Donetsk, Ukraine, on December 19, 2022. © Maxar Technologies/Via Reuters

London explained that the rammed building was located just 12.5 km from the front line of battle in the city of Avdiivka, one of the most contested areas of the conflict.

The Russian military has a history of unsafe ammunition storage dating back to well before the ongoing hostilities, but this incident highlights how “unprofessional practices” contribute to Russia’s high casualty rate, it added.

With Reuters and local media