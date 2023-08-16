Lviv and Volyn are the two regions to the west of the Ukrainian territory that were hit by Russian missiles in the early morning of August 15. Although the governors of both towns confirmed the deaths, including a child under 10 years of age, the Kremlin claims that the targets of the attacks were “key military companies” in kyiv. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodimír Zelensky visited his troops in the south of the country, where the counteroffensive efforts are progressing, although not at the expected pace.

Volyn Governor Yuriy Pohulyaiko reported that Russian shelling hit the region’s capital Lutsk the hardest, where a metallurgical factory was hit by a missile, killing three employees and injuring more than a dozen. who in turn were hospitalized in local centers.

On the other hand, in nearby Lviv, six Russian projectiles would have fallen on multiple infrastructure projects, including a kindergarten, where a 10-year-old boy died from the attack.

In addition, the region’s governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, added that the Russian bombardments left around 19 civilians injured, more than 120 residential buildings damaged, and multiple power outages in different locations in the region.

“The children are very scared. They were hysterical, they were shaking. One of them even vomited from fear… Thank God we are alive,” said Dmytro Ivaschyshyn, a Lviv resident who was evacuated by local authorities from a building hit by the attackers. Moscow missiles.

Rescuers work at the site of a residential building destroyed during a Russian military strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine August 15, 2023. © Reuters / Stringer

The Ukrainian Air Force explained that at least 28 cruise missiles were used by the Russian war command to attack kyiv, although they also affirm that the anti-aircraft systems managed to destroy 16 of these devices.

Before July, western Ukraine was considered a ‘safe zone’ in the midst of the war, as the main battle fronts are to the south and east of the territory.

In its time, Lviv hosted dozens of NGOs that left the Ukrainian capital due to the threat of war, in addition to hosting significant migratory flows of Ukrainian nationals seeking refuge outside their country, especially headed towards Poland.

“These are the parts of the country where millions of people are seeking safety and refuge after fleeing the horrors of the Russian invasion,” United Nations Resident Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown said in her reactions to the August 15 attack.

The towns attacked are located less than 100 kilometers from the border with Poland, which, due to its status as a NATO member state, is concerned that Russian military activity in the area could raise tensions with Warsaw, in turn causing the shadow of the Western bloc’s direct involvement in the conflict inside Ukraine becomes larger.

Zelensky visits the Ukrainian Army in Zaporizhia

In southern Ukraine, Volodimír Zelensky met with multiple brigades of the Ukrainian Army to verify the progress of his counteroffensive, in addition to discussing “the most problematic issues of his units together with the brigades and fighters,” according to the presidential office in Kiev. .

“Every day we must remember that the advances of our frontline warriors bring safety and security closer to all our cities and towns,” Zelenksi said in a post on his X profile.

Every day, we must remember that the advances of our warriors on the frontlines bring closer security and protection to all of our cities and villages. I am grateful to each and every one who is fighting for the free future of our Ukraine! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/50RXUFMIZ9 — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) August 15, 2023



Regarding the operations to recover territories occupied by the Russian Army, the Ukrainian president stressed that the Kiev forces “advance resolutely towards the necessary result”, although from his office they allege that the supply of weapons, drones and ammunition by the West continues to be essential for a possible Ukrainian triumph.

“The military stressed the need for front-line electronic warfare and air defense systems to counter enemy aircraft and drones. Drones are also needed as they are quickly consumed in offensive operations,” Zelensky’s office said.

Moscow: Western actions “ignite the conflict”

In the suburbs of Moscow, a video of Vladimir Putin surfaced at a security conference that brought together top Kremlin military officials with Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu.

In the recording, the Russian president accused Western countries of “inflating Kiev’s military reserves with billions of dollars”, which causes the conflict to intensify, in addition to pointing out that they want to “drag more States” inside the war.

On the other hand, the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, attended the meeting with his Chinese counterpart in person, although the Russian official also took advantage of the space to praise the results of Moscow’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine and underline that the “superiority of the West” is only a “myth”.

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivers a speech at the 11th Moscow conference on international security in the Moscow region, Russia, August 15, 2023. © Reuters / Russian Defense Ministry

“In the special military operation, the Russian military has debunked many myths about the superiority of Western military standards,” Shoigu said, adding that recent reports in the Kremlin suggest that “Ukraine’s military resources are almost exhausted,” which also would explain the difficulty in advancing the counteroffensive.

With Reuters, AP and EFE