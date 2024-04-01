Home page politics

In Russia there are further suspicions about the attack planning. It is now said that the attackers were drugged and given neuro-implants.

Moscow – After the momentous attack on the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of being involved in the planning of the attack. Now the Kremlin continues its propaganda. Former military officer and retired police major general Vladimir Ovchinsky claimed on Russian state television that the suspected assassins may have been drugged or had chips implanted in their brains.

Western intelligence services may have implanted neuro-implants in the perpetrators of the terrorist attack near Moscow, prompting them to attack the concert hall, the former head of Russia's Interpol office said in the program “Vremya Pokazhet” on Channel One, as the Russian daily reported Moscow Times reports.

“The consciousness of these attackers was switched off: psychotropic substances, neuropsychological programming and perhaps chips were probably used, because neurobiology today makes it possible to control a person,” Ovchinsky added.

Further theories about attack planning are being raised from Moscow

According to him, neurobiology already makes it possible to control a person remotely. As an example, he cited Elon Musk's Neurolink project, in which chips were implanted into the brains of pigs to connect to a computer. According to Ovchinsky, Musk is trying to turn animals into people.

Ovchinsky also recalled the results of the first expert investigations, which showed that the accused in the attack on the concert hall in Krasnogorsk, in which the number of deaths has now risen to over 140, were under the influence of a strong psychotropic substance. It “paralyzes the will and makes it possible to control a person by eliminating all emotional qualities,” Ovchinsky emphasized.

“It is not a pseudo-IGIL group, but a terrorist act organized at the level of Western special services! Only they have such means of influencing people,” he emphasized.

Russia claims attackers were on drugs

Talk show host Anatoliy Kusichev commented on Ovchinsky's story to the magazine Podyomareports the Moscow Times. He said the show's guests have their own sources and ideas about the level of information about “whatever.” “The experts in our program are not random people, but always people with serious skills and a serious reputation,” assured Kusichev.

Last week, the Russian state news agency reported TassAccording to a report, the four main suspects who were caught were said to have been under the influence of drugs. “The expertise will determine which drugs or psychotropic drugs they have consumed,” reported on Thursday, citing the responsible investigators.

Russia is carrying out “nonsensical propaganda,” the US said

As a result of the devastating attack on Crocus City Hall, which an affiliate of the Islamic State claimed responsibility for shortly after the attack, Russia accused Ukraine of interfering in the organization of the attack. These were immediately rejected by the Ukrainian side.

On Thursday, the United States also rejected claims from the Kremlin that Ukrainian backers were involved in the attack on the concert hall near Moscow. Russia is carrying out “nonsensical propaganda,” said US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. The Islamic State jihadist militia was solely responsible for the attack, he added.

Meanwhile, some international experts suspected that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself might have initiated the attack on the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk. According to them, one of the reasons for this could be to use a symbolic horror scenario like the attack near Moscow to justify future fighting in the Ukraine war, which has now lasted more than two years. They believe a “false flag operation” is possible, since Putin had already used such an operation in the Chechen war at the end of the 1990s. (fh)