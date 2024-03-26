In the last two days, shocking images and videos showing the brutal treatment of suspects in the Moscow terrorist attack have widely circulated in Russian media and social networks. It is a way for the Russian government to burnish its image as a “strong” state by ignoring criticism of its use of torture.

Muhammadsobir Fayzov arrived in a wheelchair and with his eyes closed to the Moscow courtroom on Sunday, March 24. Saidakrami Rachabalizoda appeared with a huge bandage covering her ear. A third, Dalerjon Mirzoyev, appeared before judges with a plastic bag around his neck and cut marks on his face.

The three, along with a fourth individual whose face was also swollen, are accused of participating in the terrorist attack that plunged Russia into mourning on Friday, March 22. At least 139 people died in the attack on a Moscow concert hall, Crocus City Hall. A bloody attack, the deadliest on European soil, claimed by the Islamic State terrorist organization, which shocked the country and the international community.

Two of the four suspects pleaded guilty at the end of the hearing, which was held behind closed doors, according to the court. All of them were remanded in preventive detention for at least two months, which is the legal period.

State violence

The wide broadcast on television of the swollen faces of the suspects has not failed to spark the beginning of a controversy surrounding the use of torture. Especially since very explicit videos have circulated on Telegram channels supposedly close to the Russian intelligence services.

A suspect in Friday's shooting at Crocus City Hall is escorted by police officers at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. © AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko

One of them suggests that one of the suspects had part of his ear cut off, which was then forced into his mouth. Another photo shows a second accused with electrical cables connected to his private parts.

“It is absolutely unacceptable to torture suspects,” declared Tatyana Moskalkova, the Russian President's human rights delegate, very “Putin-like.” She echoed complaints from several NGOs about what appeared to be forcibly obtained confessions. Questioned by the American network CNN, the Kremlin refused to respond to these accusations of torture.

Dmitri Medvedev, former Russian prime minister turned one of the Kremlin's most virulent propagandists, expressed his joy at the “fate” reserved for the suspects, even promising that “they would all be killed.”

Media coverage of the violence inflicted on these suspected terrorists is also a cause for concern. “This portrayal of what appears to be torture of prisoners is unprecedented in Russia,” says Stephen Hall, a Russia specialist at the University of Bath in England.

It is true that the Russian security services have a reputation for easily resorting to violence during interrogations, but “until now the authorities have tried to hide this aspect as much as possible,” confirms Jeff Hawn, a Russia specialist at the London School. of Economics.

In 2021, videos showing acts of torture inflicted on prisoners, made public by the human rights NGO Gulagu.ru, provoked “a shameful silence on the part of the Russian authorities,” recalls Jeff Hawn.

Even in the case of the death of well-known opposition figure Alexei Navalny, announced on February 16, 2024, the authorities were slow to deliver the body to his family. One of the reasons given at the time by his supporters for this delay was the desire to hide for as long as possible the traces of the torture inflicted on the activist before his death.

A moderation that the Kremlin seems to have saved for the attack on Crocus City Hall. One of the reasons is that “Russian public opinion tolerates the use of torture very well in three cases: terrorism, crimes against children and cases of serial killers,” explains Olga Sadovskaya, a member of the NGO Team Against Torture, interviewed. by the independent Russian newspaper The Moscow Times.

The image of strong power after criticism

So there is little risk that the authorities will be criticized too harshly by the Russians, even though the use of torture is illegal under their penal code.

According to experts interviewed by France 24, this over-publicity of the brutality of the security services also constitutes a double signal. First, “it's a way of trying to deter other potential terrorists from taking action,” says Stephen Hall. Secondly, the authorities are also trying to regain control “of the narrative around this attack by posing as the 'toughs' who are not afraid to hit hard to protect the population,” says Jeff Hawn.



Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, suspect in Friday's Crocus City Hall shooting, sits in a glass cage at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. © AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko

It was all the more urgent for Moscow to show its (very) fierce determination as the security forces were initially heavily criticized. “The terrorist attack revealed the 'farce' of the Russian security apparatus,” says Russia specialist Jeremy Morris in an article published by the Moscow Times on Monday, March 25.

For the Kremlin, this attack is also an opportunity to get rid of “the last semblance of respect for human rights,” says Stephen Hall.

“The Russian government has long sought validation from the West for better coexistence, in particular by showing its commitment to the formal defense of human rights. But since February 2022 [inicio de la invasión de Ucrania, nota de la redacción], it no longer makes sense to go that far, because the West has become the enemy. Hence the trivialization of violence,” says Jeff Hawn.

The likely use of torture against the Crocus Town Hall bombing suspects also demonstrates that “establishing the truth is not a priority for the Russian authorities,” says Stephen Hall. Confessions obtained through electric shocks to the genitals or other forms of brutality have little legal value, both under international and Russian law.

What does the truth matter?

Photos of the suspects in court and videos that have circulated on social media should be good news for defense lawyers, according to the independent Russian news website Meduza. But there is no indication that the public defenders raised this issue during the hearing.

“Appearances and the narrative – a strong State that knew how to react to the tragedy – outweigh the truth,” summarizes Jeff Hawn. For this expert, the use of torture is also a way of ensuring that suspects do not want, or can no longer, question the official version that is taking shape.

In other words, as Vladimir Putin has said, the attack was certainly committed by “radical Islamists”, but on the orders of “brains”. His main security advisor, Nikolai Patrushev, did not hesitate to name them, telling the independent Belarusian channel Belsat that “Ukraine was responsible.”

*Adapted from its original in French.