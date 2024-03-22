Moscow attack, intertwined conspiracy theories and further negotiations

And what happens now? The question is more than legitimate and does not have a clear or reassuring answer. Regardless of who really are the culprits of the attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscowthe first reactions and the contingency in which it occurred seriously risk further radicalizing the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, but also between Russia and the United States. Thus increasing the risks that the war will make a further and very dangerous leap in quality.



Let's take a small leap back to the hours immediately preceding the attack to understand the context in which the massacre took place. “The one in Ukraine continues to be a special military operation, in legal terms. But in fact it turned into a war for us, with the collective West strengthening its involvement in the conflict more and more and more directly”. Word of Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson. This is the first time that the term “war” has been officially recognized, thus fueling rumors of a possible imminent general mobilization.

Let's go back to the attack. In particular to the immediate reactions. While the corpses are still warm, unverified (at least so far) rumors about the possible hypotheses begin to spread. Dmitri Medvedev, Russian vice president, immediately warns that if Ukraine's involvement is proven, Ukrainian leaders will be killed. Kiev does not limit itself to rejecting the hypothesis of any connection with the terrorist action, but accuses Moscow itself of having set up an operation “false flags“.

“This is a conscious provocation by Putin's special services for which we were warned by the international community. The tyrant of the Kremlin began his career like this and now wants to end it in the same way: committing crimes against its citizens“Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, told Ukrainska Pravda.

Moscow responded immediately after ISIS claimed responsibility, which according to various Russian media is unproven, for some it is even unreliable or even a fake. While many on social media are putting forward the hypothesis of the involvement of none other than the CIA, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova raises some suspicions: “There are reactions to what happened at Crocus that raise more questions. This certainly concerns the comments of Washington, which said that it saw no signs of Ukrainian involvement in the terrorist attack,” urges Zakharova. “What pushes Washington officials to draw conclusions in the midst of the tragedy about the lack of involvement of anyone It's a good question.”

From martial law to the expansion of the war: greater risks after the attack

Beyond the real responsibilities, there will in any case be concrete consequences from the attack. On the domestic front, first of all, Putin will have to show that he is strong and he will have to show that Russia will get its revenge. Even before understanding who against, it is presumable that the internal security system will be strengthened. There are even those who, how Andrei Nechaev, former minister and Boris Yeltsin's man, thinks the Kremlin can introduce martial law. The antechamber of the general mobilization, which has been hypothesized by many in recent weeks together with a possible new vast offensive against Ukraine in the spring.

On the external front, to measure possible events and how high it will be the risk of an even more extensive and dangerous conflict, it will first of all be crucial to understand who will be blamed for the attack. Will Moscow believe the ISIS lead or not? Or for the more malicious, will he use this story to justify the new offensive, which some imagine even more extensive than the previous ones, against Ukraine?

It certainly cannot be ruled out, also because the polarization of conspiracy theories spread while the bodies in Moscow were still being counted they simply help to radicalize a conflict that seems destined to prevent any type of reconciliation. As the Chinese special envoy Li Hui recognized, returning from his tour of Russia, Ukraine and the European Union, the positions of Moscow and Kiev seem irreconcilable and have essentially not moved an inch. Indeed, recent events show, if anything, that they are becoming even more calcified and immutable.

Even just maintaining and spreading mutual doubts serves to exaggerate an opposition that becomes more and more dangerous as time goes by. And that raises the risk that war will cross the borders we have come to know in the last two years.