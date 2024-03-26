Ukraine, USA and Great Britain are behind the attack on Crocus Hall in Moscow which killed at least 139 people. This is the accusation made by Aleksandr Bortnikov, director of the FSB, Russian intelligence, as reported by the state news agency Tass. “There will be reprisals, obviously. All those involved will be found and punishedwe will work”, he adds. Bortnikov also refers to the training that Ukraine would have conducted “in the Middle East, preparing the militiamen”, with “representatives of the Kiev regime” who would have reached the terrorists to “work with them and prepare them”.

“The terrorist attack – he continues – was necessary to create panic in Russian society. The West and Ukraine aim to cause further damage to our country. The famous counter-offensive” conducted by Kiev in the war against Russia “did not produce results and so what should we do? We need to prove we are worth something.”

The accusations of the chairman of the Duma

Duma President Vyacheslav Volodin also accuses the EU, USA and Ukraine“They want to divide Russian society with similar terrorist attacks,” Volodin argued, quoted by Ria Novosti. “Today's society is extremely consolidated and we must do everything to ensure that the consolidation is even stronger,” Volodin said. ''Because terrorists and those behind them, namely the bloody regime of Ukraine, Washington and Brussels, hope that through such terrorist attacks they will be able to divide our society, sow discord, hostility on an inter-ethnic basis''. And that's why, he noted, ''we must do everything to prevent them from achieving their goal. We must do everything to make us become even stronger''.

Peskov: “Too early to talk about reaction against Kiev”

For his part, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovafter Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday spoke of the responsibility of “Islamic extremists” in the attack on Moscow, without however 'exonering' Ukraine, he reported that It is too early to talk about Russia's reaction to Kiev's potential involvement in last Friday's attack on Crocus City Hall. “An investigation is still ongoing – Peskov told Tass, answering the question whether Kiev's alleged involvement could have consequences on Moscow's willingness to start negotiations – It would not be correct to speculate at this time.”

Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, has a different opinion, according to which “Ukraine is behind the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow”.