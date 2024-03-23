What is ISIS-K, the Islamist organization that hates Russia

It is still not certain who perpetrated the attack on Friday evening in Moscow, but if ISIS-K is really to blame, it certainly wouldn't be unprecedented, given the long history of conflict between Russia and the Islamist organization. Starting from the position maintained by the Kremlin on the civil war in Syria, not to mention the historic scar of Chechnya.

ISIS-K, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant also known as Wilayat Khorasanthe group is the Afghan branch of ISIS that first appeared in 2014. The name Khorasan translates to “The Land of the Sun,” and according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, refers to a historical region that includes parts of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Based on this vision, the objective is to found a new caliphate that brings together these three countries, but also some former Soviet republics, such as Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

As Corriere della Sera recalls, “Chechen cells were among the fiercest and most militant in the Caliphate's ranks at its peak in 2014-16. The Iraqi Christians who had fallen under their control spoke of it with terror: it was often the Chechens who carried out the most ferocious interrogations and executions. During the battles against Bashar al-Assad's troops, it was still the Chechens who hunted with greater determination the Russian soldiers sent by Putin to support the regime. Then, between 2017 and 2018, ISIS was defeated, many analysts pointed the finger at the danger posed by the militants returning to their homes in the Muslim provinces of Russia.”

The Moscow authorities themselves indicated in 2016 that the local guerrilla could count on over 5,000 elements, as Corriere della Sera recalls, even if up to now their actions have been sporadic.