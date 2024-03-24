Facts, fantasies, psychiatry: why the tragicomic would be nailed

After an escape from Moscow of about 800 km, 100 km from the border with Ukraine, stopped at a checkpoint not respected, by the bullets of the soldiers who punctured the tires of the car, causing it to skid, four of the alleged massacres of defenseless citizens waiting for the start of the rock concert, seem to have confessed. The appearance is a must, because games, doubles, triples and quadruples with current technological possibilities make exact interpretations very difficult and sometimes impossible.

Upon seeing one of the probable massacrers handcuffed, with a bloody face and another on his knees, trembling from cold and fear, confessing his method of engagement killer like them, the promise of money, in addition to the contempt for such incredible murderers, one shudders to see to what depths of brutalization the degradation of living in a country half destroyed by a “wanted” war can lead, victim of the historical error committed in naming President a citizen who was famous as a comedian and who dragged them into an absurd tragedy. To justify the expression “wanted war”, it is enough to know the history of Ukraine since at least 2014 and answer the question: with what right do USA have they canceled popular elections and referendums, overthrown governments? We must not do like the journalist Verderami who every time he speaks on TV about the Ukrainian events, he demonstrates total ignorance of the facts.

Amateur politicians in Kiev, days ago, could not resist the joy of hearing about the nice surprise that was being prepared for Putin.

Now, once the massacre has taken place, the sleepwalker Biden is making it known that Ukraine had nothing to do with it. O beautiful one! And how can he be sure?

Excusatio non petita, accusatio manifest, our illustrious ancestors said… .

If Verderami finally wanted to do something useful, he would go and listen to the “headkissMeloni“, for the slide he made.

Those who claim that it was Putin who inflicted a similar wound on his people might not give up in the face of the captured assassins running towards Kiev and argue that if they had not arrested them, they would have gone straight to the house of Zelensky, because that was the pact with Putin, to unmask the Bully of Kiev, a braggart with weapons and other people's money. And so on, with deceptive appearances and double games.

Then all that remains is to establish whether the desperate case of inhuman, desperate and murderous madness is Zelensky or Putin.

There is evidence that the case of madness resulting from desperation is the tragicomic Zelensky.

Two crucial temporal coincidences: the killing of Navalny and this latest tragedy.

Zelensky blames them on absolute evil Putin. From Putin anything can be said, but not that it's stupid. Killing one of his opponents just before the elections would have been stupid, given the consequences. Carrying out a similar attack against his people, to unite them even more, would have been even more stupid and extremely dangerous.

While the two crimes fit perfectly into the psychology of a desperate man who did nothing but maintain that the miserable Putin was seriously ill, indeed, already dead and replaced by a double. His and his fellow Americans' insistence on blaming Putin of not having listened to their warning about the danger of attacks, isn't it, at the very least, suspicious?

The moment chosen after the plebiscite in the elections (if they had not been “conditioned”, it would perhaps have dropped to 60%) is more useful to Biden and NATO. that does not to ISISwhich carried out 4 attacks in 2004, at the height of its “war” and has not done so since 2017.

Why wake up now?

While, given the events, the anger, impotence and hatred made the madman, the Madman, give even more Kiev.

We must not forget the response to be given to Verderami and to those who claim that Putin does not want and does not talk about peace: the comedian's symbolic phrase “Not one meter less from the initial borders.”

To do the peaceeach of the belligerents must give up something.