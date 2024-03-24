Moscow attack, Alemanno (Independence): “Let's not be fooled by the ghost of ISIS”

“The first step to understanding what happened yesterday in Moscow is not to be fooled by ISIS's claim.

First of all because during the attack there were no classic symbols of jihadist terrorists: no shouts of “Allah Akbar”, no photos or videos of self-exaltation, no suicidal vocation.

Then we must remember that ISIS today is just an acronym behind which hide a myriad of terrorist groups and groups ready to act in the pay of anyone.

It is ridiculous to think, as some of the Ukrainian leaders have said, that this attack was inspired by Putin himself: instead it is a very harsh insult to the image and power of the Russian president just a few days after his electoral triumph.

Therefore, to find the instigators and political motives we must investigate Putin's real enemies, beyond the crumbling Kiev regime itself.

Understanding what really happened is essential to stop an escalation towards war which today finds sponsors all over the world.”

This was declared by the Secretary of the Independence Movement Gianni Alemanno