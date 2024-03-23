Vladimir Putin announces the arrest of the 4 terrorists responsible for the attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the Russian media spread the images of 3 men, apparently Tajiks, with the confession of one of them. The group was stopped in the Bryansk region. According to Putin, the commando attempted to reach Ukraine through a 'window' on the border.

On Telegram, images of the interrogations of at least 2 of the arrested men are spread. One, in particular, answers the special forces' questions by speaking in Russian in an uncertain manner. The bloody face stands out, his head is bandaged. As emerges from other videos, the man apparently had a piece of his ear cut off. The alleged terrorist gives his name and claims to be 30 years old. The officer asks him where they threw the weapons used in the attack: “I don't know the city, ask my friends, they know.”

The video of the interrogation of a suspected Moscow attacker was released by Russian propagandist Margarita Symonian. The man says he arrived in Russia from Turkey on March 4 and carried out the attack for money. Excerpts of the video were also published by the Baza and Shot channels linked to the police.

The man identifies himself with a name that sounds like Fariddun Shamsutdin, born on September 17, 1998. He says he was hired via Telegram by an unidentified “preacher's assistant”. The man, knocked to the ground in the mud and held by his hair by an agent of the Russian forces, says he was promised half a million rubles and that he did it all for money. He was given weapons and shown the location of the attack. In the recording, Meduza says, the man speaks Tajik.

The Ria Novosti agency highlights that the alleged attackers speak Russian “in a very precarious way” and one, in particular, expresses himself in Tajik with the help of an interpreter. According to the agency, “no coherent picture emerges from the interrogations. It is not totally clear what connected these people, what pushed them to act and organize one of the bloodiest terrorist attacks in the history of Russia.”