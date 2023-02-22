Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted soldiers fighting in Ukraine during a concert in Moscow on Wednesday as he cheered on the crowd: “Hurray for the heroes” Putin cheered after a short speech in which he said “Right now there is a battle on our historic frontiers, for our people. They are led by the same kind of brave fighters as those who are here now, beside us. They are fighting heroically, bravely, bravely. We are proud of them.” And in the end, Putin again chants and incites to shout “Russia! Russia! Russia!



01:41