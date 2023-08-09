The emergency service stated that preliminary information indicates that the cause of the accident was caused by the explosion of a fireworks depot in Sergiev Posad, which injured 16 people.

The local authorities said that the nearby buildings and workshops were completely evacuated, as the explosion caused material damage to the neighboring buildings.

For its part, the newspaper “Moscow Times”, quoting the local administration, said: “There are many buildings whose windows were shattered.”

She added, “At least 16 people were injured in the accident.”

The source denied some reports of a possible drone attack.