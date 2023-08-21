reportThe highlight of the Russian arms fair Armia 2023 near Moscow is Western war material that was captured in Ukraine. Ordinary visitors did not get to see the tanks and armored cars. But commentator and former prime minister Dmitry Medvedev did and he couldn’t believe his luck, our correspondent Joost Bosman heard, who took an exclusive look at the exhibition. “We set it all on fire successfully.”
